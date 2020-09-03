Live blog: Thursday Morning Commute

10:30am – TRAFFIC ALERT – Pearland, Complete Closure Remains

The closure is still in place along 288 in Pearland.

9:15am – TRAFFIC ALERT – Pearland, Complete Closure

We are still monitoring an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Pearland along 288 inbound. We have your LIVE updates all morning long. Now a major accident in Pearland has cause a complete closure on 288 inbound. CW39s Maggie Flecknoe has your details.

7:30am – SW Frwy at West Loop

