Live blog: Tuesday morning traffic

HOUSTON (CW39) – Follow our LIVE traffic blog each weekday morning from 6-10am.
9am – North Beltway at Antoine has cleared
New stall on I-45 @ Dallas
8:30am UPDATE – Harris County Toll Road Authority
HCTRA is updating the public on the North Sam Beltway incident where a crash at a toll plaza has been causing delays all morning long.
8am I-45 cleared, but new slow spots emerge
N Sam Houston Beltway near the North Toll Plaza, also near Fallbrook is one location of an accident. That accident is EB.
The South Loop also has a vehicle fire. 288 inbound also has major slows inbound before the South Loop.
7am Still monitoring I-45 North at Airtex OB
Still following a hazmat situation involving an 18-wheeler. Imperial Valley Drive continues to be the alternate route. Hannah has more of you alternates.
Slow outbound on I-10 East past the Beltway, but no slows inbound in that area.
6am – I-45 at Airtex Inbound
I-45 at Airtex outbound is where emergency units are on a Haz-Mat scene. The incident is blocking at least 2 right lanes.
