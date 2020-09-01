Live blog: Tuesday morning traffic

HOUSTON (CW39) – Follow our LIVE traffic blog each weekday morning from 6-10am.

9am – North Beltway at Antoine has cleared

New stall on I-45 @ Dallas

8:30am UPDATE – Harris County Toll Road Authority

HCTRA is updating the public on the North Sam Beltway incident where a crash at a toll plaza has been causing delays all morning long.

Update: Toll Road Deputies investigating crash at N. Sam Toll Plaza. Traffic is affected in both directions. One victim will be transported to the hospital by EMS. — HCTRA (@HCTRA) September 1, 2020

8am I-45 cleared, but new slow spots emerge

N Sam Houston Beltway near the North Toll Plaza, also near Fallbrook is one location of an accident. That accident is EB.

The South Loop also has a vehicle fire. 288 inbound also has major slows inbound before the South Loop.

7am Still monitoring I-45 North at Airtex OB

Still following a hazmat situation involving an 18-wheeler. Imperial Valley Drive continues to be the alternate route. Hannah has more of you alternates.

Slow outbound on I-10 East past the Beltway, but no slows inbound in that area.

6am – I-45 at Airtex Inbound

I-45 at Airtex outbound is where emergency units are on a Haz-Mat scene. The incident is blocking at least 2 right lanes.

