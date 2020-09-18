I-45 IB Morning commute delayed after big rig plummets from freeway near downtown

HOUSTON (CW39) – A big rig plummets from I-45, leaving the freeway, falling 30 feet, into downtown Houston Friday morning. It happened around 2:30am, causing inbound closures throughout morning drive.
Cleanup crews are still on scene where the wreckage is along Franklin within downtown Houston.
Here’s a look at our coverage timeline as events progressed throughout the morning:
8:30 – Alleged wrong way driver Caused 18-wheeler to plummet from I-45 downtown CW39s Hannah Trippett has your alternate routes.
6:50 – The East Freeway westbound is seeing slowdowns.
6:18 – I-45 IB entrance closed from I-10 into downtown
6am – TRAFFIC ALERT – BIG RIG FALLS OFF FREEWAY – I-45 from I-10 SB into downtown effected all morning. CW39 Houston’s @CourtneyCW39 is LIVE all morning with a closer look to help you get into town. @Hannah_Trippett has your alternate routes.
