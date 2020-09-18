I-45 IB Morning commute delayed after big rig plummets from freeway near downtown

HOUSTON (CW39) – A big rig plummets from I-45, leaving the freeway, falling 30 feet, into downtown Houston Friday morning. It happened around 2:30am, causing inbound closures throughout morning drive.

Cleanup crews are still on scene where the wreckage is along Franklin within downtown Houston.

Morning commute delayed after big rig plummets from dowtown freeway

Here’s a look at our coverage timeline as events progressed throughout the morning:

8:30Alleged wrong way driver Caused 18-wheeler to plummet from I-45 downtown CW39s Hannah Trippett has your alternate routes.

6:50 – The East Freeway westbound is seeing slowdowns.

6:18 – I-45 IB entrance closed from I-10 into downtown

6am – TRAFFIC ALERT – BIG RIG FALLS OFF FREEWAY – I-45 from I-10 SB into downtown effected all morning. CW39 Houston’s @CourtneyCW39 is LIVE all morning with a closer look to help you get into town. @Hannah_Trippett has your alternate routes.

