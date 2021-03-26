Lone Star State gas price average finally drops

HOUSTON (CW39) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 81 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.96 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 78 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The statewide pump price average dropped slightly for the first time since early January as regional refinery utilization increased around eight percent week-to-week to about 79 percent for the Gulf Coast. In addition, regional gasoline supplies remain steady from the prior week. U.S. demand did increase to 8.6 million barrels per day. That figure is still lower from this same time last year due to COVID-19 impacts.



“Drivers are still filling up with the some of the most expensive gas of the year. However, thanks to increased refinery production and a healthy gasoline supply, the upward trend in retail fuel prices seems to have taken a pause for now.”

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 4th lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

