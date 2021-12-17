HOUSTON (KIAH) – There’s good news for Texans hitting the roads for the holidays. AAA Texas says the Lone Star state has the cheapest gas prices, with $2.91 as the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

AAA Texas surveyed the major metropolitan areas and drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.08 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.

“Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant. Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week. AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Data from the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending December 10th shows the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week-to-week by around six percent and remains elevated from this time last year. Nationally, drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average, while drivers in California are paying the highest gas prices at an average of $4.67 a gallon for regular unleaded.