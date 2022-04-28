HOUSTON (KIAH) – Watch out this weekend traveling on the east side as one construction spot could mess up your plans.

Beginning on Friday, April 29 at 9 p.m. the eastbound ramp on SH-225 to go north on 610 will be closed until further notice. Drivers should take the southbound ramp and exit at Broadway St., U-turn, and take the next available entrance ramp.

Additional closures in the area only expected to the last the weekend include the westbound main lanes of SH-225 right at I-610 east loop and the westbound interchange ramp. This closure will begin Friday at 9.pm. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.