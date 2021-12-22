HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the week of Christmas and many families are planning to take a road trip. But, there’s one thing they should know before hitting the highway. Gas prices are lower.

With millions of people set to hit the roads for holidays, AAA says Texas actually has some of the cheapest gas prices.

Right now, prices in Texas are averaging about $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. On the other hand, fuel prices nationwide are averaging $3.30.

According to AAA’s numbers, drivers in Odessa, Texas are playing over $3.00. While people in San Antonio are paying closer to $2.68.

Gasoline demand surged last week. In addition to the recent spike in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the economic impact has created some volatility in the crude oil market.

On a more positive note, pump prices are falling again week-to-week as crude oil prices fluctuate.

Travel and safety officials say about 94 percent of Texans will be on the roads this Christmas holiday. They encourage you to plan accordingly.

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA app. It’s available for iOS and Android devices. You can also visit their website for more information.