LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) – The La Porte Police Department (LPPD) will be stepping up safety efforts for the 4th of July weekend. Citizens should expect to see officers on bicycles and utility task vehicles (UTV) throughout the day. Several officers will work the 4th of July Parade that takes place on a Tuesday July 4th, this year.

As a reminder, the possession and use of fireworks in the city limits are illegal per La Porte municipal ordinance Sec. 38-167. Citizens who chose to violate this ordinance are subject to a fine and/or confiscation of their fireworks. The La Porte Police Department asks for cooperation in reducing the illegal use of fireworks. The Department’s response to citizen calls about the illegal discharge of fireworks can prevent them from other police activities and can also slow emergency response times. Fireworks can also cause anxiety issues for pets and the risk of fire is extremely elevated in the current drought conditions.

Finally, Harris County is consistently among the top counties in Texas when it comes to alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents. In an effort to protect all motorists extra staffing will be added to the patrol division over the July 4th weekend to help answer calls for service and actively seek out and arrest intoxicated drivers. When attending celebrations with alcohol, please select a designated driver.

The La Porte Police Department asks for the entire community’s help in making sure everyone can celebrate the Fourth of July safely. For more information regarding holiday safety, please contact the LPPD at 281-471-2141 and follow us on Facebook at @LaPortePoliceDepartment.