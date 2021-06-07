MAJOR closure of 69/59 ramp to 610 West loop begins this Friday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you missed the big news in terms of construction, TxDOT postponed that major construction from 59/69 northbound to 610 the West Loop once again.

Traffic right now along that route, is not too bad this morning and all main lanes are completely open.

Join us all morning long and throughout the remainder of the week. We’re going to be talking about this as we prepare for this closure this coming weekend. Any road closure is subject to change. This one has been postponed twice already due to weather.