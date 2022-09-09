CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) — Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290.

Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.

Other alternate routes include taking SH-249 or I-10 to the Grand Parkway.

Traveling from Jersey Village up to Cypress will take much longer than usual, drivers should prepare in advance for the commute.

Remember to watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more updates.