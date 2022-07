HOUSTON (KIAH) – All lanes are currently shutdown on I-10 Katy inbound at SH-99 after a crash occurred in the area just after 3:00 a.m.

Police are currently redirecting traffic to the Grand Parkway interchange ramps. Drivers can also take the frontage road as an alternate route to avoid the area.

ALL main lanes are shutdown inbound on I-10 at SH-99 this morning. Traffic is being diverted to the interchange ramp onto the Grand Parkway. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/ZteqZ5LS9t — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) July 11, 2022

CW 39 Houston is still working to gather more information on what happened during the crash and will be updating you live on No Wait Weather + Traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m.