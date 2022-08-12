HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major closure and a major update to the 69/610 interchange project takes place this weekend.

Starting Friday night around 8:30 p.m. crews will close four northbound main lanes on 610 West Loop between Bellaire Blvd. to Richmond Ave. This closure will end by Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m., however, it is all in preparation of another major shutdown.

Beginning Saturday at 7:00 a.m. all northbound main lanes of 610 West Loop between Westpark Dr. to Richmond Ave. will be closed. This is happening in order for the the traffic to be moved over to the newly constructed 610 northbound lanes.

The closure should last until Monday at 5:00 a.m. However, it is possible that workers will need to keep one lane closed for an addition 8-10 days, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Additional entrance and exit ramps will also be closed during this time so avoid the area if possible.

The completion of the entire project is still set to be finished by 2024.

