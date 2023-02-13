HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is in custody this morning after taking Houston police on a wild ride.

It all started just after midnight Saturday night as officers tried to stop the suspect near the 14000 block of the Northwest Freeway, but he gave chase.

Witnesses report seeing the car smoking at points during the chase.

As officers moved in, the suspect got out the vehicle and then jumped over the center divider to get away. But officers promptly took down the suspect and placed him into custody.

It’s still not clear why the suspect ran from officers.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at Highway 290 and Fairbanks.

After a short stand-off and even shorter foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

Highway 290 was shut down in both directions for a short period of time.