HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Harris County.

It was on Saturday May 22, when deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a business in the 23800 block of Aldine Westfield Road, east of Hardy Toll Road, in reference to an in-progress theft. The caller who reported the theft, advised that a male suspect was actively stealing catalytic converters from vehicles and was about to flee the location.

Harris County Constable Deputies quickly arrived and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect accelerated his vehicle and rammed into the patrol vehicle and fled. Deputies gave chase and pursed the vehicle until the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall. He the driver ted the vehicle and fled on foot, but was quickly detained and identified as Daniel Thornton.

Upon investigation, it was found to be be in possession of a stolen catalytic converter from the business. It was also discovered that he had two open warrants for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Criminal Mischief out of Harris County.

Daniel Thornton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the Felony Warrants and charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle and Theft. His bond was set at $10,000.00 out of the 228th District Court for Evading and $1,500.00 out of County Court 4 for the Theft. Constable Mark Herman