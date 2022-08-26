HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have learned a man critically injured in a crash at 3900 Washington Avenue on Sunday (Aug. 21) has died.



Houston police said the identity of the man, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant D. Arnold and Central Patrol Division officers said the man was driving a silver Ford Escape eastbound at the above address when he failed to maintain a single lane, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities said paramedics transported the driver to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Doctors pronounced the male deceased on Wednesday (Aug. 24).



The investigation is continuing.