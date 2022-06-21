HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston.

Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18.



The identity of the deceased male, 24, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officers J. Bibb and R. Guzman said that the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound at the above address.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck the curb, and rolled over onto the grassy median. The man who died was partially ejected and trapped under the vehicle.



Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on scene.



A preliminary investigation and witness statements indicated the Silverado possibly had a flat tire.



The investigation is continuing.