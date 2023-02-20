HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead Monday morning after he was hit by two cars trying to cross the Gulf Freeway.

It happened before midnight on Sunday night on the Gulf Freeway near Woodridge Street.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a Nissan Murano before flipping over and being hit by a second car.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene, but he was showing signs of intoxication and may be facing other charges, police said.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed between South Wayside Street and Woodridge Street as police investigated the incident.