HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man died after he was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened before midnight on Monday night on the Southwest Freeway southbound near Bissonnet Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said two brothers parked at a strip mall parking lot near the service road of the Southwest Freeway. Then one of the brothers got upset that a nearby store was closed and threw a pallet into the main lanes of the freeway.

The victim ended up in the road when he was hit and killed by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck going southbound on the freeway.

The driver fled the scene, and now police are on the lookout for the suspect’s truck which should have windshield and front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted driver of the Dodge pickup truck or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.