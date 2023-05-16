HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash where a man was killed by a Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office patrol car on the eastbound feeder of the Sam Houston Parkway on Tuesday morning.

Deputies said that the crash happened on the feeder road of the North Sam Houston Parkway East near the East Hardy Toll Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, when a man walked in front of a constable patrol car and was hit.

The man was declared dead at the scene by EMS officials, deputies said. Deputies said the man was carrying cases of beer, and beer cans were scattered across the road.

The cleanup of the crash is continuing, and traffic is still backed up along the Beltway.