HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was hit by a car in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a man ran across the roadway on FM 1960 westbound near I-45 and was hit by a woman with her kids in the car.

Several cars stopped to help the man and even performed CPR on the man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to reports, there was no sign of intoxication on the driver’s behalf, and she did cooperate with the investigation. Deputies also said the pedestrian was not crossing the roadway in a crosswalk.

This case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.