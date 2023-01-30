HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle lane of the service road going southbound near Phillippine Street when a Chevy Cruise struck the man. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with deputies.

Deputies said the woman does not have any signs of intoxication and there are no charges filed at this time.