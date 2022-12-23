HOUSTON (KIAH) — A major crash on Friday morning in southwest Houston that split a car in half has left its driver dead, police said.

Houston police said that around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning, officers arrived at the 7000 block of South Gessner Drive to find a car that had crashed into a tree. They discovered that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the road and hit a tree.

When the car hit the tree, it split in half upon impact, killing the driver, police said.

The driver, described only as a Hispanic man, was the lone person in the car and had to be extricated from it.