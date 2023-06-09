HOUSTON (KIAH) — Last night on Main and Lamar St., a man was stabbed in the neck on the METRO rail. Folks on scene say he panicked because he was losing blood, on the train.
It happened around 9:00 p.m. last night and police say the victim was helped by some good Samaritans. No word on his condition or a motive in the case but METRO is cooperating with police.
