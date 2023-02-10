GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s Mardi Gras weekend in Texas and the only place to be is in Galveston this weekend, and next. There are a few things to know in order to keep you and your family safe if you head down for the festivities. We have your parade schedule, advisory from island police and closures to know.

Parade Schedule

Here is your schedule for the Mardi Gras! Galveston parades that are happening this weekend!

Friday, February 10 at 8:30 pm- The Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade

Saturday, February 11 at 12 pm- Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade

Saturday, February 11 at 6 pm- Krewe of Gambrinus Parade

Sunday, February 12 at 1 & 4 pm – Fiesta Gras

See parade routes and other information at www.visitgalveston.com/blog/mardi-gras-parade-schedule/

Police on patrol

With thousands of celebrants expected to be on the island this this weekend and next, the Galveston Police Department wants to remind the public to stay safe this Mardi Gras season. GPD is ready to serve island residents and tourists as goers enjoy the festivities.

Street closure locations

It’s Mardi Gras season!! Folks from all around will kick off to Mardi Gras this weekend. As traffic begins to crowd the island, goers should be aware of the following road closures:

No Parking signs will be placed downtown alerting the public about area street closures. On Thursday, February 9, at 5 p.m., closures were set in place at 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th Streets between Harborside & Strand and Strand & Mechanic. Those streets stay closed to allow for event staging and load-in.

Weekend parking on the Galveston Strand

Crews will close all remaining streets in the early afternoon on Friday. By 2 p.m., the area from Harborside to Mechanic, 20th to 25th Streets, including 25th Street, Market to New Strand, will be open to pedestrian traffic only. 25th Street from Market to Harborside will be closed as a part of the event area. Streets will re-open no later than 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 12.

Seawall Parade Routes: Saturday, February 11

Parades are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday, February 11. Access streets leading to Seawall between 23rd and 61st Streets will be barricaded from 10:30 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m. that night. Vehicles will be directed westbound away from the parades.

East and west-bound traffic will be closed on Seawall Blvd. between 59th and 23rd Streets from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; access streets leading to Seawall will be barricaded in that area.

Additionally, 25th Street from Seawall Blvd. to Market will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. to safely allow for the night parade.

Broadway, Avenue O, Avenue P, and Harborside will remain open for cross traffic except during parade events.

Seawall parking

Many people park on the Seawall to secure a spot. Parking on the season is allowed this weekend. Other times, when it is not allowed, parking overnight on the Seawall could result in $250 fines. But the City of Galveston is allowing weekenders to park on the Seawall this weekend.

Stay safe and Laissez les bons temps rouler!

That means: Let the good times roll!