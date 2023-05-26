The initiative will also allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver.

(Houston/CW39) — Memorial Day weekend is a time when families and friends come together to honor and remember our fallen heroes. It also marks the unofficial start of summer, with increased travel and celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also a time when alcohol-related accidents and DWI incidents tend to rise.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is launching a Multi-Agency Partnership for DWI Initiative Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety, American Automobile Association (AAA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are joining forces ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers across the county.

“We’re committed to reducing drunk-driving tragedies and educating Harris County residents about the dangers of drinking and driving,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Every single injury and death caused by drunk driving is preventable.”

The initiative will also allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver. So what can you do to stay safe?

Here are a few tips law enforcement wants you to remember:

Designate a sober driver

Call a taxi or rideshare service

Use public transit,

Or arrange for someone you trust to pick you up Drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Medical technicians will be on site to collect the blood samples. Prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney’s office will be on site for charges, and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers.