HOUSTON (KIAH) A long awaited project in the center of town is set to open today to traffic this morning. At 10 a.m. this morning, traffic in the area around Memorial Park will be congested pending the opening of the tunnels. Today’s opening is among many of the new projects ongoing in the area over recent years to increase greenspace for goers in the city.

One acre of the newly established prairie land area is producing 24,000 pounds of roots and growth in the area. That one acre will be a more reliable carbon sink than forests. The Land Bridge and Prairie will be able to sequester 14.2 metric tons of carbon per year.

Together, the Land Bridge and Prairie comprise green infrastructure will introduce a new 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy all-around. The fresh new area will also provide a safe crossing for Park users where heavy traffic flows and reconnect wildlife corridors. Houston has a solid history of flooding and the new spots are also expected to better help manage storm water for the benefit of the city.

Traffic safety is also important for drivers to note as the new route opens to heavy traffic in the area… The Memorial Park Conservancy issued the following Memorial Drive Tunnels Safety Information to new tunnel users…

The Tunnels are for car traffic only. The Tunnels will be well-lit by both natural and overhead lighting. While Memorial Drive is two-way, the Tunnels are one-way traffic only. The speed limit will remain 35mph through the tunnels, as they are still part of the larger

project construction zone. No stopping is allowed in the Tunnels. The eastbound tunnel will be first to open, followed by the westbound tunnel

approximately one month later. During ongoing construction, traffic will continue to be limited to 2 lanes through the

tunnels to maintain safety and access

Have questions? The Conservancy anticipated drivers may want to know more…

Q: Can people walk through the Tunnels? A: No. The Memorial Drive Tunnels are for cars only. There will be a multi-modal commuter trail implemented to the south of the Tunnels for all other traffic.

Q: Are the Tunnels dark? Do the Tunnels have lighting? A: The Tunnels will be well lit. They are lit by both natural light during the day, as well as an overhead lighting strip that runs the length of each tunnel. These lights remain on 24 hours a day and respond to natural light conditions to maintain an optimal field of vision.

Q: Can you stop in the Tunnels? A: No. No stopping or parking is allowed in the Tunnels as they are for continuous traffic flow only. Designated pull-over locations are at the Picnic Lane intersection to the west and the Picnic Loop entrance to the east, at either end of the tunnels.

Q: Are the Tunnels for two-way traffic? A: No. While Memorial Drive is two-way, each tunnel is one-way traffic only, either westbound or eastbound.

Q: How tall are the Tunnels? A: Each tunnel is 25-feet tall by 54-feet wide.

Q: Why is there a break between the Tunnels? A: The break in the Tunnels allows for light filtration to the culvert beneath the road, which assists wildlife crossing. This break also allows for more air flow through the Tunnels, which is also aided by the Tunnels’ height

Memorial Park Conservancy is creating these parks and wetlands for Houstonians to enjoy the expanded space also available for cycling and hiking. The Conservancy along with project partners the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston are commemorating the opening of the eastbound Land Bridge tunnels with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The opening of the tunnels marks a major milestone in Memorial Park’s Land Bridge and Prairie project, slated for completion in late 2022. Comprised of two separate 35-foot-tall hills, the Land Bridge will serve as a major connector for Memorial Park users and wildlife between the north and south sides of the Park, offering new gathering spaces with scenic views of Houston and the project’s expansive prairie system.

Following the ribbon cutting being held this morning, eastbound vehicular traffic will traverse a new alignment of Memorial Drive via tunnels through the Land Bridge – one tunnel below each of the hills. The tunnel openings will be phased, with the eastbound tunnels opening to traffic first, followed by the westbound tunnels at a date to be announced.

All tunnels are scheduled to be opened for traffic in May.

While Memorial Drive is two-way, the tunnels are for one-way, continuous car traffic only (no stopping allowed). Measuring 25-feet tall by 54-feet wide, the tunnels will be well-lit by both natural and overhead lighting.

Representatives on scene for the ceremony today include:

Shellye Arnold , President & CEO, Memorial Park Conservancy

, President & CEO, Memorial Park Conservancy Randy Odinet , Vice President, Capital Projects and Facilities, Memorial Park Conservancy

, Vice President, Capital Projects and Facilities, Memorial Park Conservancy Council Member Abbie Kamin,Houston

City Council District C

Representatives from Kinder Foundation

Uptown Development Authority and City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department