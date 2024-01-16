HOUSTON (KIAH) – After having to reduce services due Monday’s freezing rain causing dangerous conditions on the roads, Houston METRO Local bus and METRORapid services are resuming.

Monday night, METRO Houston suspended services because of inclement weather and icy roads. They had announced some operations would be back online Tuesday morning.

According to the latest alert, local bus and METRORapid services resumed by 9:00 am, but they asked passengers to be patient and allow for extra time. The advised detours were likely due to ice.

Meanwhhile, METRORail would be operating at a reduced frequency.

However, HOV lanes remain closed, and there is no Park & Ride for Tuesday.

View service alerts: https://bit.ly/3VfKWP8