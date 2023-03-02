HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a METRO bus on the Gulf Freeway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a little after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the 10500 block of the Gulf Freeway southbound at Edgebrook Drive.

The inbound lanes on the freeway were closed for some time for METRO Police to complete a full investigation.

The identity of the victim is expected to be released later Thursday.

It’s unknown at this time if the bus driver will face any consequences or if METRO will be held accountable.