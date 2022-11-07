What You Need to Know from METRO

HOUSTON (METRO) To help ease traffic congestion, METRO is helping fans get to and from the Houston Astros World Series Championship Parade with adjusted service in the downtown area on Monday, Nov. 7. All rides on METRO services will be free throughout World Series Parade day.

Officials estimate that more than 1 million people will travel to downtown Houston to attend the parade, which begins at noon. The parade route will force the closure of several city streets and cause detours on approximately two dozen bus routes. Customers can find a complete list of detoured routes at RideMETRO.org/astros.

METRO will continue to operate local bus, Park & Ride, and METRORail Red Line service for as long as possible. Please note the following service adjustments on parade day:

Several local bus routes to and from downtown will be detoured. Visit METRO’s website for details on specific routes and to sign up for METRO Service Alerts.

Regularly scheduled Park & Ride service will be provided for the morning commute; however, afternoon service will be delayed by at least one hour beginning at 4 p.m.

METRORail’s Green and Purple lines will provide rides into downtown, but service will not be provided between EaDo/Stadium and Theater District stations.

METRO will resume regular service in and around downtown as soon as the parade route opens to regular traffic and crowds disperse.

Know Before You Go

Planning ahead and arriving early will be key to a successful parade experience. Street closures and increased pedestrian traffic near downtown will likely cause significant delays for all modes of transportation, including transit. METRO offers these tips:

Visit RideMETRO.org/astros for everything you need to know about METRO services during the Astros World Series Parade.

Plan trips in advance with the RideMETRO app. To plan a trip, choose the “Plan Your Trip” option. Enter a starting location and destination, and METRO’s Trip Planner will provide a simple step-by-step itinerary.

Sign up for METRO Service Alerts. Get real-time information on specific routes, including updates on delays and detours delivered directly to your phone.

Avoid long lines by arriving early when taking local bus, Park & Ride or the METRORail to the celebration.

After the parade, be patient and take time to stop and celebrate Houston’s victory by exploring downtown and patronizing local businesses. METRO will continue providing service throughout the evening, ensuring every fan can get home.

METRO Staff is Ready to Help

Additional METRO police officers, bus and rail supervisors, METRO Street Teams, and ambassadors will also be stationed along the system to provide directions and help ensure safety. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are reminded to pay attention to METRORail and to Stop, Look and Listen. METRO’s Customer Service team can also answer questions and provide trip planning information. Call or text 713-635-4000 for more information. Updates are also available on METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages.