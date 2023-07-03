HOUSTON (CW39) – In observance of Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, METRO will operate on the following schedule:

METRO will operate a normal schedule on Monday, July 3.

METROLift

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

on Tuesday, July 4. All subscription trips on July 4 will be cancelled. Customers should call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Monday, July 3 to schedule trips for July 4-5.

You may schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online through MACS-WEB / EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.

Visit METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its mobile service alerts system. METRO encourages riders to plan their trips in advance by using the RideMETRO app.