HOUSTON (CW39) In observance of Independence Day, Monday, July 4th, METRO will operate the following schedules:

Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule (see schedules for each local route).

METRORail will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Park & Ride service will not operate.

All HOV/HOT lanes along the following corridors IH-45 S, IH-45 N, US-59 N, US-59 S & US 290 will be open as part of METRO’s Summer Pilot Program.

All METRO RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

METRO’s Customer Service Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by phone or text at 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD).

Reservations for METROLift:

METROLift Reservations and METROLift Customer Service are not open on weekends and offices will be closed Monday, July 4, 2022. All subscription trips will be canceled. Please call METROLift Reservations at 713-225-6716 on Friday, July 1, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule transportation for the following dates:

Saturday, July 2

Sunday, July 3

Monday, July 4

Tuesday, July, 5

Clients may also schedule a trip the day before travel by using MACS at 713-739-4690 between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., or online at RideMETRO.org through MACS-WEB / EZ-Wallet. Please have your client ID and password ready.

All METRO buses and trains are accessible, with service across the region to serve you. Riders may also call 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD) for route or schedule information. Visit METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its mobile service alerts system. METRO encourages riders to plan their trips in advance by using the RideMETRO app.