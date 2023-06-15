With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

HOUSTON (CW39) – In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, METRO will operate on a regular Sunday schedule for all services on Sunday, June 18, 2023, and a regular weekday schedule on the observed federal holiday, Monday, June 19.

METRO’s Customer Service Call Center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by phone or text at 713-635-4000. METRO RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed on Monday, June 19.

METROLift Reservations:

METROLift Reservations and METROLift Customer Service offices will be closed Monday, June 19. Subscription trips will not be affected. If you will not be riding on Monday, please call to cancel your trip.



Customers should call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Friday, June 16 to schedule trips for June 17 – 20.



Clients may also schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date by using MACS at 713-739-4690 (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at RideMETRO.org through MACS-WEB / EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.

Visit METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely updates. METRO also offers real-time information through its mobile service alerts system. METRO encourages riders to plan their trips in advance by using the RideMETRO app.