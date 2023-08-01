With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

HOUSTON (CW39) – Save money this school year on transportation and parking. METRO has you covered with half-priced fares!

With the Student METRO Q® Fare Card, getting to your desired destination is quick and easy. According to METRO Client Services Director Karen Marshall, taking advantage of discounted student fares is a smart way to save money and get where you need to go.

“Instead of spending money on fuel, insurance, parking, and other car-related expenses, students can save it for more important things like school supplies, clothing, food, and housing,” explained Marshall.

You can complete a METRO Student Q Card registration form online, by mail, or in person at a METRO RideStore. K-12 students need to provide a current school ID, class schedule, enrollment form, report card, or a Student METRO fare card registration form signed by a parent or guardian.

College and trade school students must provide a government-issued photo ID and proof of credit hours, current class schedule with tuition receipt, enrollment verification letter, or a Student METRO Q® Fare Card registration form signed and stamped by the school registrar. Many colleges also offer on-campus registration.