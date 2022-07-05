Solo drivers choosing to use the HOV lanes for a toll will see a substantial increase – a $2 hike at peak hours.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Looking to avoid Houston traffic on the weekends? Take the HOV lane instead!

METRO just started a new pilot program on July 2nd that opens up HOV/HOT through Monday, September 5. Only HOV lanes operated by METRO are included in this new summer pilot program, those roads include, Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 290.

While this may be exciting news especially considering the congestion on these freeways, it’s also important to remember the rules of HOV lanes around Houston. That includes:



-Carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free.

-Solo drivers have the option of paying a toll to use the lanes.

-Trailer towing is prohibited.

-No trucks with more than two axles or a gross weight capacity of one ton or greater.

-No bicycles (motorcycles permitted).

-No pedestrians.

If you’re curious how to access an HOV lane in your area, click here. METRO also has a list for schedules and toll rates.