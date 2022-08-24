HOUSTON (KIAH) – METRO is adding more routes this month to increase service for local buses, Park & Ride and the curb2curb routes.
In order to better accommodate passengers now the school is back in session, METRO has added trips to the following routes:
- 7 West Airport
- 47 Hillcroft
- 49 Chimney Rock / S. Post Oak
- 153 Harwin Express
Improvements are also being made to current routes to speed up the travel time from stop to stop. Routes with these improvements include:
- 11 Almeda / Lyons – Return the route to Gellhorn between I-10 and I-610 (road reconstruction is complete).
- 153 Harwin Express – Adjust schedules to improve arrival and departure times.
A new curb2curb route was added for the Hiram Clarke community last week. The service will operate from 5 a.m until 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Learn more about this service here.
For more information on METRO services, including holiday schedules, or any additional changes make sure to tune into NO Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m.