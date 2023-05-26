HOUSTON (KIAH) METRO’s Bus Shelter Program is continuing to push student art to local communities. This week, METRO had a ribbon cutting for its latest bus shelter by Kashmere High School and even announced some of the winning designs from five Aldine Independent School District schools.

This collaboration is proof that when communities and residents work together, it improves communities. METRO Board Chair, Sanjay Ramabhadran said, “These projects are exciting for us because when we enlist young people to become change makers, we are investing in the future.”

One of the winning artists from Kashmere High School is freshman, Tianna Newell. She said her designs were inspired by the sports and magnet programs from her campus. She was first able to see her work during the Lockwood Drive METRO shelter reveal near Shreveport Boulevard.

Newell was shocked. “When I saw it, I was like, ‘Wow. This is big. This is really big,” she said. In Aldine ISD, the district held a reception for the student winners from five area high schools. Those submissions will be used on future bus shelter designs in the community.

Those winning artists include:

Kathleen Robles, MacArthur High School

Jordan Barnes, Carver High School

Alondra Gallegos, Aldine Senior High School

Arlenne Rodriguez, Avalos P-Tech High School

Estefany Ramirez-Gonzalez, Blanson CTE High School

METRO’s President & CEO, Tom Lambert said that bus shelters are important because they align with the Authority’s commitment through METRONext to provide better walks, stops and an overall, better ride.