HOUSTON (CW39) – Coca-Cola is a proud partner of the 2023 NCAA Final Four, is providing free METRO rides. Complimentary rides will be offered on the Red, Green and Purple lines from Friday, March 31 – Monday, April 3. During Monday’s board meeting Metro Houston tweeted “The room was filled with applause”, when METRO Board Chair announced free METRORail rides for the final four.

🧵: The room was filled with applause when METRO Board Chair @sanjayram2000 announced free METRORail rides for the @mfinalfour at the @HoustonTX press conference! 👏 pic.twitter.com/4E1SrNb6r1 — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) March 27, 2023

Be on the lookout for the spiffy new wrap on our local lines all ahead of the big games.

Free rides will create ease of access and safety for all game goers. For more information go to: Ride METRO to NCAA Final Four | March Madness | NRG Stadium | Houston, TX)!