HOUSTON (CW39) – On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, METRO will operate on the following schedule:

The following will be closed:

METRO RideStores and Lost & Found

METROLift Reservation and Customer Service offices

METROLift subscription trips will not be impacted on Monday, Jan. 15. If you do not plan to ride that day, please call to cancel your trip.

METROLift customers should call the reservation line at 713-225-6716 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 to schedule trips from Jan. 13 – Jan. 16.

You can also schedule a trip one day prior to your travel date from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. by using MACS at 713-739-4690 or online through the MACS-WEB/EZ-WALLET. Your client ID and password are required.