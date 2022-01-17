HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many celebrations will take place in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including two separate parades around downtown and midtown.

Starting with the 28th annual MLK Grande Parade around midtown beginning at San Jacinto St. and Elgin St., drivers should expect road closures to begin around 7 AM. The parade won’t start until 10 AM and goes until noon. Commuters should expect delays until the afternoon.

MLK Grande Parade route (KIAH)

Separately, the 44th annual MLK Original parade will take place in downtown starting at Smith St. and Lamar St. Crews will begin to block off roads around 8 AM and won’t reopen them until closer to 12:30 PM.

MLK Original Parade (KIAH)

Looking for other ways to celebrate MLK Jr. day, Shell will host a day of service to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy at the Houston Food Bank. Starting at 8 AM until noon, they will start accepting donations, like non-perishable items to be used in backpack buddy sacks.



