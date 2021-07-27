More closures for SH-146 commuters around Kemah, Seabrook

CW39 Traffic Alert

SEABROOK, Texas (CW39) Be aware of these closures before you leave your house driving near Seabrook or Kemah. Starting on Wednesday, 7/28 the outside (right) southbound lane on the southbound SH146 entrance ramp from Red Bluff Road in Seabrook will be closed 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from until Thursday, 7/29. This closure is for drainage installation. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.

In addition, you will see the northbound exit ramp from SH146 to Red Bluff Road will be fully closed 7:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday. This closure is for drainage installation. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used during this closure. Traffic instead can detour on NB SH146 can continue north and exit at Port Road, turn left on Port Road, then turn left onto SB SH146 to get back to Red Bluff.

One final reminder for drivers, FM2094 is fully closed just west of SH146 through 5:00am Friday 7/30/21. This closures is for bridge cap work. Six off duty police officers are anticipated to be used during this closure.

