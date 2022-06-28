HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect to see even more orange cones overnight when traveling around the I-69/610 interchange project as construction continues.

Beginning each night at 9 p.m., all main lanes will be closed where I- 69 meets 610 West Loop. On the southbound side an additional three lanes will be shutdown Weslayan and the loop to prepare drivers for the closure and the. During this stretch drivers should expect all exit or entrance ramps to be closed.

The frontage road or Westpark Drive are options for drivers around Greenway Plaza or the Galleria to continue traveling in the area. All construction should be picked up by 5 a.m. each weekday morning. The construction continues until the morning of June 30.

