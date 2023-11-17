HOUSTON (KIAH)– This year, AAA Texas says that an expected four million Texans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a mixture of traveling by car, cruise, bus or train, but the majority of travelers will travel by car.

It’s the preferred and most economical way of travel this season especially with gas prices decreasing. A huge reason for more travel demand on the roads is because of the travel pause during the pandemic. Many travelers had to cancel their holiday plans during that time and now they have free range to travel as they please without worry.

Here are a few travel tips for the holiday:

Make sure that your car gets a full checkup before hitting the road such as your oil and tires

Ensure everyone in your car is securely buckled up

More drivers on the road, means more possibility for car accidents. Put away the distractions like your cellphone

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan for a safe, sober ride home when celebrating

Current gas prices according to AAA

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Bryan/College Station area are paying the most on average at $2.99 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.34, which is six cents less when compared to this day last week and 40 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.