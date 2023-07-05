HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a pickup on the Katy Freeway in west Houston.

Police say the man was weaving in and out of traffic with another rider on the Katy Freeway westbound near T.C. Jester a little before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, going at exceedingly high speeds.

The man was not able to slow down and crashed into the back of a pickup, causing the truck to crash into the shoulder.

The passengers in the truck were not injured.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.