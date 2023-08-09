HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle wreck in the northern part of the county.

It happened on the Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said that the motorcyclist couldn’t control his speed of his bike and struck the back of a 2007 Ford Edge, then continued until he hit the outside concrete wall. He was thrown from his bike and was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies indicate it could be a hit-and-run incident, but so far, there’s been no arrests.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.