HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash on the Southwest Freeway at Montrose Boulevard claimed the life of a motorcyclist early Friday morning.

It happened a little before 2 a.m. Friday morning when police believe the man on the motorcycle collided with a SUV with three passengers in the car while going northbound on I-69 near Spur 527.

Investigators are unsure exactly how the crash happened, but all three passengers are expected to be okay although both vehicles did catch on fire, police said.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is on the scene collecting evidence for this ongoing investigation.