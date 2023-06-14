HOUSTON (CW39) – IF you are ever worried about your safety in the case of a flat tire or need help getting your car performing properly after a malfunction on the freeway, The Motorist Assistance Program (MAP) is a great resource for you!

This is a free program designed to assist stranded motorists on all Harris County area freeways. It’s available all day and all night Monday through Friday (excluding Harris County holidays).

MAP is designed to not only help stranded motorists, but also to clear the freeways of minor incidents and stalls. This in turn helps all motorists by keeping them moving and saving them time and fuel. Since 1989, over 600,000 motorists have counted on MAP to get them back on the road!

Contact MAP for help or to report a stranded motorist.

Dial 713-CALL-MAP (713-225-5627)

Verizon Wireless customers can dial *627

According to TranStar, MAP officers are fully equipped to assist with the following:

Changing a flat tire.

Supply fuel, water and/or air.

Jump start vehicles.

Assist with minor engine repair.

Remove stranded vehicles from roadway.

Provide courtesy transport of stranded motorist to a safe location.