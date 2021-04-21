Move over and slow your roll, it’s the law!

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Motorcycle pulled over at night for a police traffic stop.

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Speaker Pelosi - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Beatty - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

valet careers

Future Of Transportation Services

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to Move Over and Slow Down when they see State Troopers on the side of the highway.

DPS is reminding motorists the department is continuing its enforcement efforts across Texas focusing specifically on violations of the state`s Move Over/Slow Down law. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year at various locations in Texas, with several operations planned in April.

One of those operations will take place in the Rosenberg area throughout the day on Wednesday, April 21.

Texas Department of Public Safety

The law, originally passed in 2003, requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. As a result of the 86th Legislative Session, highway maintenance or construction vehicles under contract with TxDOT, utility service vehicles, and stationary solid waste or recycling vehicles were added to the list of vehicles that require motorists to move over or slow down.

Specifically, Texas law states that a driver must either:
Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or
Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)

Drivers should only move over if they can do so safely and legally; otherwise, they should slow down.

Violations of the law can result in a fine of up to $200; the fine increases to $500 if there is property damage. If violators cause bodily injury, they can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.

Data collected from January 2021 shows that DPS Troopers issued more than 3,700 warnings and citations to motorists violating the Move Over/Slow Down law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss