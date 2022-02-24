HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) Thursday Feb. 24 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called about a driver doing the wrong way overnight. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway in reference to a motor vehicle driving on the wrong way of the roadway.

Upon arriving, deputies quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Hugo Eulogio-Ruiz, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Pct. 4

Hugo Eulogio-Ruiz was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 3. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, and it was discovered that he was driving while intoxicated.