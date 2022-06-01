HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Over the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive Law Enforcement presence to reduce the number of Driving While Intoxicated related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.

Throughout this period, deputies arrested a total of 35 suspected drunk drivers throughout Precinct 4. The drivers were each stopped for traffic violations and displayed several signs of intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety tests were administered on each suspect and it was discovered that they were driving while intoxicated.

Additionally, defendants, Alfonso Flores, James Ticer, Taylor Chalk, Henry Fountain, and Matthew Kiesewetter were charged with felony DWI Third Offense as they had at least two prior convictions.

Alfonso Flores was arrested for his fourth DWI offense and Matthew Kiesewetter where arrested for a seventh DWI offense.

Kourtney Evans was arrested for felony DWI with a child passenger under 14. Erik Contreras and Laproche Bedford were charged with Driving While Intoxicated second offense as they each had previous DWI conviction.

Additional charges for Unlawful Carry of a Handgun were filed on James Ticer and Andrew Arreola. James Ticer were also charged with possession of a controlled substance as he was found in possession of 7.2 grams of Amphetamine. Taylor chalk was also charged with Assault on a public servant.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County jail and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and additional charges listed above.

Photos courtesy of Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office