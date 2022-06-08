HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Three alleged drunk drivers are off the street thanks to the work of Harris County Precinct 4 Constables. Authorities said it was on June 4 and 5, that Constable Mark Herman’s Office made multiple Driving While Intoxicated arrests throughout Precinct 4.

The sheriff’s office said three suspected drunk drivers were identified as Chelsea Sims, Phillip Bauer and Jessica Andrade after being pulled over separately for traffic violations.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was discovered that all three suspects were

driving while intoxicated.

Chelsea Sims, Philip Bauer and Jessica Andrade were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail,

charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Their bonds were set at $100.00 each out of County Courts 12, 6 and

8. Constable Mark Herman